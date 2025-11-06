Left Menu

BJP's Bold Demand: A National Campaign for Sabarimala's Integrity

The BJP is launching a major signature campaign urging the Indian government to intervene in the Sabarimala issue. Alleging a conspiracy involving gold theft, the party calls for a CBI probe and proposes transferring temple management to devotees. The initiative runs from November 10 to 20 in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:59 IST
The BJP has announced a mass signature campaign to solicit intervention from the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the Sabarimala issue, the party's state general secretary M T Ramesh stated on Thursday.

Highlighting claims of a conspiracy behind a recent gold theft from Sabarimala, Ramesh implicated the CPI(M)'s AKG Centre and called for a CBI investigation. He argued that the Kerala High Court's findings of suspected global involvement necessitate broader scrutiny.

Ramesh detailed the campaign that aims to gather one crore signatures between November 10 and 20, targeting households and pilgrims alike. He also urged for the temple's management to be handed over to devotees, criticizing current Devaswom Boards as mismanaged by non-believers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

