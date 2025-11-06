Rahul Gandhi Urges Youth to Defend Democracy in Bihar

In a fiery address at a rally on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set on manipulating the Bihar assembly elections by stealing votes.

Gandhi pointed to the Haryana elections as purported proof of such malpractice, urging Bihar's youth to act decisively against any electoral misconduct and uphold the Constitution.

He also censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting what he termed a 'billionaire's rule,' leaving youths jobless, and targeted Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of relegating the state's youth to mere laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)