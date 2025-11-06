Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Youth to Defend Democracy in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the Bihar assembly elections and urged the youth to safeguard democracy. Addressing a rally, he criticized both the BJP and state leadership, urging vigilance at polling booths and warning against the influence of billionaire-led politics.

Updated: 06-11-2025 14:46 IST
In a fiery address at a rally on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set on manipulating the Bihar assembly elections by stealing votes.

Gandhi pointed to the Haryana elections as purported proof of such malpractice, urging Bihar's youth to act decisively against any electoral misconduct and uphold the Constitution.

He also censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting what he termed a 'billionaire's rule,' leaving youths jobless, and targeted Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of relegating the state's youth to mere laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

