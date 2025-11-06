Left Menu

BJP to Unveil 'Aarop Patra' Criticizing JMM-Led Government

The BJP's Jharkhand unit plans to release an 'Aarop Patra' highlighting the perceived failures of the JMM-led government. A seven-member committee has been formed to draft this document intending to expose issues such as corruption and law and order degradation under the leadership of Hemant Soren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Jharkhand unit is gearing up to release an 'Aarop Patra', a charge sheet aimed at spotlighting the alleged inefficiencies of the JMM-led coalition government. This move marks a strategic stance by the opposition as Jharkhand's current government completes one year in its second term.

Babulal Marandi, the state BJP president and Leader of Opposition, has constituted a seven-member committee tasked with formulating this critical document, as was confirmed through a party statement. BJP working president and MP Aditya Sahu emphasized the party's mission to critique the Hemant Soren administration for its alleged broken promises and worsening law and order.

Committee members include notable figures such as chief whip Naveen Jaiswal and state media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak, among others. The opposition's spotlight on the JMM - Congress - RJD - Left alliance comes as it approaches the anniversary of assuming office, after securing 56 seats in the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

