Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila claims Rahul Gandhi exposed alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls. Sharmila asserts that 25 lakh fake voters influenced the BJP's victory, compromising democratic integrity. Under the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, Congress aims to combat electoral malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila alleged that party leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed a significant electoral fraud during the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Sharmila described Gandhi's revelation as a 'high voltage hydrogen bomb,' targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supposed deceit and the Election Commission's alleged misconduct. Sharmila claimed that 25 lakh fake voters were added to the electoral list to favor the BJP's victory.

The Congress party launched a 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, collecting signatures from citizens in solidarity with Gandhi's stance against electoral malpractice. Sharmila stressed that democracy has been compromised and promised that Congress will continue to fight for justice and democratic integrity.

