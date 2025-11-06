Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

In a bold accusation, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila alleged that party leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed a significant electoral fraud during the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Sharmila described Gandhi's revelation as a 'high voltage hydrogen bomb,' targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supposed deceit and the Election Commission's alleged misconduct. Sharmila claimed that 25 lakh fake voters were added to the electoral list to favor the BJP's victory.

The Congress party launched a 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, collecting signatures from citizens in solidarity with Gandhi's stance against electoral malpractice. Sharmila stressed that democracy has been compromised and promised that Congress will continue to fight for justice and democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)