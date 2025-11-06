Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the NDA of planning to rig Bihar's assembly elections, similar to alleged manipulations in Haryana. She criticized the Election Commission for colluding with the government, challenging the NDA's governance, and advocating for the rights and welfare of Bihar's citizens.
06-11-2025
In a strong accusation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has charged the NDA government with plotting to rig the assembly elections in Bihar—a tactic she claims was similarly executed in Haryana.
Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran, Vadra alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the government to undermine democratic processes and disenfranchise voters.
Highlighting infrastructure issues and lack of development in Bihar, she proposed policies aimed at empowering women, youth, and the underprivileged should her party come to power.
