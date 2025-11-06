Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar

In a strong accusation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has charged the NDA government with plotting to rig the assembly elections in Bihar—a tactic she claims was similarly executed in Haryana.

Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran, Vadra alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the government to undermine democratic processes and disenfranchise voters.

Highlighting infrastructure issues and lack of development in Bihar, she proposed policies aimed at empowering women, youth, and the underprivileged should her party come to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)