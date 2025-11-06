Karnataka's Political Landscape: No 'November Revolution' in Sight, Says Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar put to rest speculations about an imminent 'November revolution,' asserting that such a political shift will only happen in 2028 with the Congress returning to power.

Amid whispers of a possible change in the state's chief minister halfway through the current term, Shivakumar reiterated his commitment as a 'disciplined soldier' of the party. He emphasized that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will adhere strictly to the party's decisions.

Despite reports suggesting a Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar maintained that any such move is at the discretion of the Chief Minister and the party's high command. The Deputy CM also noted that previous reports of a rotational chief ministership have not been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)