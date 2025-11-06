Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Landscape: No 'November Revolution' in Sight, Says Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed rumors of a 'November revolution,' asserting that any political upheaval will occur only in 2028 when the Congress is set to return to power. He emphasized party discipline and denied any imminent changes in the state's leadership despite ongoing speculations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar put to rest speculations about an imminent 'November revolution,' asserting that such a political shift will only happen in 2028 with the Congress returning to power.

Amid whispers of a possible change in the state's chief minister halfway through the current term, Shivakumar reiterated his commitment as a 'disciplined soldier' of the party. He emphasized that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will adhere strictly to the party's decisions.

Despite reports suggesting a Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar maintained that any such move is at the discretion of the Chief Minister and the party's high command. The Deputy CM also noted that previous reports of a rotational chief ministership have not been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

