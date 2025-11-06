Akhilesh Yadav Urges Bihar Youth to Oust NDA

During a charged rally in Bihar's East Champaran district, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally JD(U). He rallied the state's youth to oust the NDA, stressing the need for a government that prioritizes jobs over empty slogans.

Yadav's address was part of a campaign for the INDIA bloc, where he claimed the state's electorate was disillusioned with the NDA. He challenged the BJP's development claims, questioning their employment and welfare record over the past decade, and accused them of electoral malpractice.

Without directly naming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav implied Kumar sensed the NDA's waning support. He urged the support of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, promoting a shift towards young leadership in Bihar's political arena, promising change and a direct impact on nearby Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)