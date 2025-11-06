Youth in Bihar Rally Behind Mahagathbandhan for Change
The Mahagathbandhan's campaign in Bihar has gained significant support, with CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby expressing optimism that the youth will reject divisive politics. The alliance has highlighted people's welfare and livelihood issues, contesting in four constituencies during the ongoing assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The Mahagathbandhan's campaign sweep through Bihar has garnered extensive support from the populace, according to Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby. On Thursday, he voiced his confidence that the electorate, particularly the youth, will eschew divisive politics.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Baby highlighted the opposition alliance's success in bringing critical topics, such as welfare and livelihood, to the forefront of the political discourse. Baby stated, "The widespread response to the Mahagathbandhan campaign in Bihar underscores our focus on people's welfare and livelihoods."
As the CPI(M) contests in four assembly constituencies, Baby is assertive that voters will reject hate politics, embrace democratic and secular values, and elect progressive change in the elections encompassing 121 assembly constituencies in Bihar's first polling phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahagathbandhan
- Bihar
- elections
- CPI(M)
- youth
- vote
- welfare
- livelihood
- democracy
- change
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2020: Voters' Resilience Amid Flooded Roads and History-Heavy Ballots
BJP Leader Bawankule Accuses Rahul Gandhi of False Voter Fraud Narrative
BJP Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Anxiety and Confusion Reign as Former Enclave Residents Face Voter Registration Challenges
Navigating Electoral Questions: BLOs Face Challenges as Voter Verification Begins