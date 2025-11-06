Left Menu

Youth in Bihar Rally Behind Mahagathbandhan for Change

The Mahagathbandhan's campaign in Bihar has gained significant support, with CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby expressing optimism that the youth will reject divisive politics. The alliance has highlighted people's welfare and livelihood issues, contesting in four constituencies during the ongoing assembly elections.

  • India

The Mahagathbandhan's campaign sweep through Bihar has garnered extensive support from the populace, according to Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby. On Thursday, he voiced his confidence that the electorate, particularly the youth, will eschew divisive politics.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Baby highlighted the opposition alliance's success in bringing critical topics, such as welfare and livelihood, to the forefront of the political discourse. Baby stated, "The widespread response to the Mahagathbandhan campaign in Bihar underscores our focus on people's welfare and livelihoods."

As the CPI(M) contests in four assembly constituencies, Baby is assertive that voters will reject hate politics, embrace democratic and secular values, and elect progressive change in the elections encompassing 121 assembly constituencies in Bihar's first polling phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

