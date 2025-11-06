Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Scattered Violence Amid Robust Turnout

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections saw a 60.18% voter turnout amid isolated violent incidents. With NDA's 'good governance' promise pitted against RJD's call for change, stakes are high for both coalitions. Controversy and high hopes mark a pivotal election amidst a charged political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:38 IST
Amid scattered incidents of violence, including an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's vehicle, 60.18% of Bihar's 3.75 crore voters cast their votes by 5 pm on Thursday. This marked the first phase of elections across 121 constituencies.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Begusarai district at 67.32%, followed by Samastipur (66.65%) and Madhepura (65.74%). Stakes are notably high for the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc, as key leaders and ministers are vying for influence in a fiercely contested election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted a significant female voter turnout, attributing their presence as a protective measure against the 'jungle raj'. Meanwhile, opposition voices led by RJD's Lalu Prasad, expressed hope in a regime change, invoking evocative imagery to call for new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

