Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Scattered Violence Amid Robust Turnout

Amid scattered incidents of violence, including an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's vehicle, 60.18% of Bihar's 3.75 crore voters cast their votes by 5 pm on Thursday. This marked the first phase of elections across 121 constituencies.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Begusarai district at 67.32%, followed by Samastipur (66.65%) and Madhepura (65.74%). Stakes are notably high for the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc, as key leaders and ministers are vying for influence in a fiercely contested election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted a significant female voter turnout, attributing their presence as a protective measure against the 'jungle raj'. Meanwhile, opposition voices led by RJD's Lalu Prasad, expressed hope in a regime change, invoking evocative imagery to call for new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)