BJP Leader Bawankule Accuses Rahul Gandhi of False Voter Fraud Narrative

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of spreading a false voter fraud narrative to maintain his leadership. Bawankule claimed that Congress will face defeat in Bihar and Maharashtra while criticizing Gandhi for questioning the voter list only after election losses.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of fabricating a voter fraud narrative to bolster his leadership position. Bawankule stated that Gandhi's assertions are an attempt to challenge the BJP through the Election Commission, as he seeks to distract from election setbacks.

Bawankule criticized Gandhi for not questioning the authenticity of voter lists when the Maha Vikas Aghadi secured seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He suggested that Gandhi's claims only surfaced after election losses, highlighting inconsistency in the Congress leader's narrative.

Narrating further developments, Bawankule addressed the Parth Pawar land case, indicating an investigation would commence once a complaint is filed. Meanwhile, Gandhi continues to assert large-scale voter fraud, emphasizing a corrupted voter list threatens democracy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

