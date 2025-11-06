Bihar Shatters Records with Historic Voter Turnout

In a landmark event, Bihar saw its highest-ever voter turnout during the first phase of the Assembly elections. The Election Commission reported that 64.66% of the significant electorate of more than 3.75 crore participated, exceeding previous records and marking a historic moment for the state.

The first phase, involving 121 constituencies across 18 districts, concluded peacefully. In comparison, the state's first assembly polls in 1951-52 had a 42.6% turnout, and the 2020 Assembly polls recorded 57.29% amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the voters for their enthusiastic participation and commended the election machinery for their dedication. Over 90,000 volunteers and extensive security ensured a smooth polling process.

