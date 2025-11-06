Bihar Shatters Records with Historic Voter Turnout
Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of the Assembly election, according to the Election Commission. This record-breaking participation surpassed previous highs and marked a significant moment in the state's electoral history, with over 3.75 crore eligible voters across 121 constituencies exercising their franchise.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event, Bihar saw its highest-ever voter turnout during the first phase of the Assembly elections. The Election Commission reported that 64.66% of the significant electorate of more than 3.75 crore participated, exceeding previous records and marking a historic moment for the state.
The first phase, involving 121 constituencies across 18 districts, concluded peacefully. In comparison, the state's first assembly polls in 1951-52 had a 42.6% turnout, and the 2020 Assembly polls recorded 57.29% amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the voters for their enthusiastic participation and commended the election machinery for their dedication. Over 90,000 volunteers and extensive security ensured a smooth polling process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase
Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections
Bihar Polls: NDA Confident of Majority as First Phase Polling Sees Enthusiastic Turnout
Bihar's Crucial First Phase: Voter Turnout Insights and Political Stakes