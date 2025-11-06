Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Reddy's Accusations and Allegations Shake Telangana Landscape

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy accuses the Congress of dividing India on religious grounds and appeasing minority communities. Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questions the BJP's selective actions against political rivals, amid a backdrop of upcoming assembly by-elections.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has taken aim at the Congress party, accusing it of perpetuating divide-and-rule politics and focusing solely on appeasement, particularly of Muslim communities. Reddy criticized Congress for allegedly dividing India on religious lines since independence, questioning their commitment to respecting other religious communities.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy voiced concerns over the Congress's claimed alliance with AIMIM, suggesting that the partnership was fueling communal tensions in Hyderabad, while only serving the interests of AIMIM's leadership. He also noted the remarks made during the Telangana Jubilee Assembly by-election, where Congress allegedly warned of a lack of respect for Muslims in their absence.

Simultaneously, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding political figures from investigation, alleging bias in handling corruption accusations against BRS leaders. The CM also defended Congress's track record, positioning it as a staunch supporter of minority rights and welfare, while dismissing accusations against the party as distortions of his recent remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

