Rahul Gandhi's High Voltage Bomb: Allegations of Electoral Fraud in Haryana
Y S Sharmila claims Rahul Gandhi has exposed alleged fraudulent voting in Haryana's 2024 Assembly elections, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of deceit. Sharmila urges action with a 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, while BJP leader V Jaya Prakash dismisses the allegations as false and damaging to democracy.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila has declared that Rahul Gandhi detonated a 'high voltage hydrogen bomb' on alleged vote fraud during the upcoming 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. According to Sharmila, this revelation targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission's purported deceit.
At a recent press conference, Gandhi accused the BJP of adding 25 lakh fake voters to sway the election results in their favor, suggesting rampant manipulation. Sharmila emphasized that Gandhi previously highlighted similar issues in Karnataka and Maharashtra, indicating a pattern of electoral malpractice.
Sharmila announced the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, entailing a collection of 17.65 lakh signatures from citizens to support Gandhi's efforts against electoral fraud. Meanwhile, BJP leader V Jaya Prakash refuted the accusations, calling them baseless and an affront to democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
