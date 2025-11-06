Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Bihar, accusing him of undermining the Indian Army by focusing on the caste and religion of soldiers. Shah's address, which spanned areas like Madhubani, West Champaran, and Motihari, emphasized the BJP's commitment to ensuring an 'infiltrator-free' Bihar and asserted that Rahul Gandhi's questions about the army were shameful.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the alleged failures and security risks posed by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, accusing the RJD of enabling such threats. He claimed that the NDA's leadership, under Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, is essential to thwart the return of 'jungle raj' characterized by lawlessness and corruption. Shah also alleged that the previous regime, including figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, had a history of lax security policies and governance marked by crime and instability.

Shah promised development projects, including a Defense Corridor, revival of closed sugar mills, and investments in cultural and educational infrastructure. He took a political jab at the opposition, stating that only the NDA could continue Bihar's path toward progress and security. Shah concluded by pledging infrastructural developments, such as new airports and a medical college, to bolster Bihar's growth if the NDA secures election victory.

