Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

Rahul Gandhi claims election misconduct in Bihar, alleging manipulations akin to the Haryana assembly polls. He accuses Election Commission officials of being complicit in democratic violations, impacting youth and Gen Z voters. Priyanka Gandhi echoes warnings of electoral manipulation, urging public vigilance against compromised democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:14 IST
  • India

Allegations of electoral misconduct in Bihar have emerged, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Election Commission of serious constitutional betrayals. In recent remarks, Gandhi pointed to evidence of 'vote chori' that allegedly saw BJP leaders voting in multiple states, compromising voter rights in Bihar.

Gandhi's statements follow a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aimed at highlighting irregularities in the voter lists. He emphasized that a government elected through dubious means fails to serve the interests of younger generations and the broader public. Gandhi identified key Election Commission officials as responsible for undermining the democratic process.

Echoing these concerns, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of plotting to manipulate assembly polls in Bihar, similar to alleged tactics in Haryana. With these accusations in focus, the state's polling events carry heightened scrutiny and public alertness to safeguard democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

