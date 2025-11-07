Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

Allegations of electoral misconduct in Bihar have emerged, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Election Commission of serious constitutional betrayals. In recent remarks, Gandhi pointed to evidence of 'vote chori' that allegedly saw BJP leaders voting in multiple states, compromising voter rights in Bihar.

Gandhi's statements follow a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aimed at highlighting irregularities in the voter lists. He emphasized that a government elected through dubious means fails to serve the interests of younger generations and the broader public. Gandhi identified key Election Commission officials as responsible for undermining the democratic process.

Echoing these concerns, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of plotting to manipulate assembly polls in Bihar, similar to alleged tactics in Haryana. With these accusations in focus, the state's polling events carry heightened scrutiny and public alertness to safeguard democratic practices.

