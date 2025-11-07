Left Menu

Ukraine Eyes Long-Range Weaponry from the U.S.

Ukraine is in discussions with the U.S. to acquire Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapons. Ukraine's ambassador, Olha Stefanishyna, confirmed the talks, but President Donald Trump stated he is not considering a deal at the moment for Ukraine to obtain these missiles against Russia.

