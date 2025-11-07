Ukraine Eyes Long-Range Weaponry from the U.S.

Ukraine is actively negotiating with the United States to acquire Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapon systems, as confirmed by Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Despite these positive developments in discussions, U.S. President Donald Trump has clarified that there are currently no plans to approve a deal granting Ukraine access to Tomahawk missiles to use against Russia.

These talks reflect Ukraine's ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities amid heightened tensions with Russia, although the final decision rests with U.S. policymakers at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)