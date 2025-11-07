Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Amid Election Tensions
Prashant Kishor criticized the NDA for Bihar's law and order concerns after an attack on Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy. The incident, amid elections, highlighted safety issues, while the state marked a historic voter turnout. Allegations and political tensions rise as Bihar's elections progress.
Amid escalating political tensions, Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor on Friday condemned the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the reported decline in law and order in Bihar. This follows an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy, underscoring concerns over safety in the state.
On November 6, amid the ongoing Bihar elections, Sinha's convoy faced attacks while visiting Khoriari village in his constituency. Sinha attributed these attacks to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) affiliates, assuring stringent action against them. The incident prompted a police investigation, though polling proceeded with a historic turnout.
Despite apprehensions from opposition parties about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the first election phase concluded peacefully with a 64.66% voter turnout, the highest in Bihar's history since 1951. As polls continue, the Chief Election Commissioner hailed Bihar's electoral enthusiasm, highlighting democracy's triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
