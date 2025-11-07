Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections

The migrant workers of Bihar have emerged as the unexpected 'X factor' in the ongoing assembly elections, according to Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. He claims that a massive influx of these workers returning home from various parts of the country to cast their vote could signal a major shift towards change.

Kishor highlighted the participation of migrant workers who stayed back after the Chhath festivities, ensuring their communities voted in large numbers. This unprecedented turnout, he said, reflects a growing demand for change, moving away from the traditional political parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (U).

With Bihar witnessing its highest voter turnout since Independence, more than 2 crore people have participated in the elections. While predictions abound, Kishor remains optimistic that the migrant influence will be apparent in the results due on November 14. This changing dynamic highlights a potential shift in political power, influenced heavily by the state's migrant community.

(With inputs from agencies.)