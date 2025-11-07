Left Menu

Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj party founder, highlights the pivotal role of migrant workers in the Bihar elections, identifying them as the 'X factor' for change. With a record voter turnout, these workers returned home after Chhath to vote, potentially reshaping Bihar's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:44 IST
Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The migrant workers of Bihar have emerged as the unexpected 'X factor' in the ongoing assembly elections, according to Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. He claims that a massive influx of these workers returning home from various parts of the country to cast their vote could signal a major shift towards change.

Kishor highlighted the participation of migrant workers who stayed back after the Chhath festivities, ensuring their communities voted in large numbers. This unprecedented turnout, he said, reflects a growing demand for change, moving away from the traditional political parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (U).

With Bihar witnessing its highest voter turnout since Independence, more than 2 crore people have participated in the elections. While predictions abound, Kishor remains optimistic that the migrant influence will be apparent in the results due on November 14. This changing dynamic highlights a potential shift in political power, influenced heavily by the state's migrant community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

 India
4
Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025