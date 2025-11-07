Security Breach and Technical Glitch Disrupt Operations at IGI Airport

In a significant security breach at Indira Gandhi International Airport, a British national reportedly fled the immigration area and escaped after arriving from Bangkok. Identified as Fitz Patrick, the passenger arrived on Air India flight AI 333 and evaded security during the immigration process.

Authorities have registered a case and questioned airline staff as police teams intensify efforts to locate the fugitive using technical and human intelligence. The passenger allegedly exited the restricted area without completing mandatory procedures, possibly slipping through an unsecured section of the zone.

Concurrently, at least 100 flights faced delays due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control system, affecting operations on Friday morning. Delhi Airport issued statements urging passengers to contact airlines for updates, as they collaborate with stakeholders to resolve the issue swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)