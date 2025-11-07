Maharashtra's High-Stakes Land Scam: Government Probes Allegations Against Deputy CM's Son

The Maharashtra government has launched an investigation into serious allegations of a land scam involving Parth Pawar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who underscored the gravity of the accusations while emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The controversy centers on a land deal in Pune's Koregaon Park area, where a company linked to Parth Pawar reportedly acquired a property worth crores at a fraction of its market value. An interim report suggests the land, allegedly valued at 1,800 crore rupees, was sold for just Rs 300 crore, bypassing standard protocols for government-owned land.

Amidst public scrutiny, Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the incident, reiterating his stance against any form of wrongdoing. As part of the investigation, an official has been suspended, and a high-level committee is tasked with delivering a full report within eight days. Meanwhile, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar demands criminal proceedings against those involved, bringing attention to practices affecting the state's financial interests.

