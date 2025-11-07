Left Menu

Maharashtra's High-Stakes Land Scam: Government Probes Allegations Against Deputy CM's Son

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis orders an investigation into a reported land scam involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Initial findings indicate serious concerns over a substantial land deal in Pune. Transparency and swift government action are promised to address any discovered irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:03 IST
Maharashtra's High-Stakes Land Scam: Government Probes Allegations Against Deputy CM's Son
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has launched an investigation into serious allegations of a land scam involving Parth Pawar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who underscored the gravity of the accusations while emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The controversy centers on a land deal in Pune's Koregaon Park area, where a company linked to Parth Pawar reportedly acquired a property worth crores at a fraction of its market value. An interim report suggests the land, allegedly valued at 1,800 crore rupees, was sold for just Rs 300 crore, bypassing standard protocols for government-owned land.

Amidst public scrutiny, Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the incident, reiterating his stance against any form of wrongdoing. As part of the investigation, an official has been suspended, and a high-level committee is tasked with delivering a full report within eight days. Meanwhile, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar demands criminal proceedings against those involved, bringing attention to practices affecting the state's financial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

 India
4
Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025