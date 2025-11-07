Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of Violence Amid SIR in West Bengal

BJP leaders in West Bengal claim that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC are hindering electoral processes by inciting violence. Accusations include TMC's distribution of documents to illegal immigrants and hypocrisy in the Special Intensive Revision process. The BJP demands action from the Election Commission.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of adopting double standards, while alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has initiated violence against the party's booth-level agents amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, during an address in Birbhum, charged that despite Mamata Banerjee's public discouragement of participation in the SIR, she herself submitted the required forms.

Majumdar pointed out, "Seventeen forms were sent to her home and she completed them, yet she is dissuading the public from doing so. This hypocrisy is evident to the people of Bengal and the nation at large." He further accused the TMC of attacking BJP's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across various regions and pledged to contest these acts. "We will fight for this until the end. If the Election Commission cannot run SIR under this government, then the government should be replaced," he declared.

Echoing Majumdar's sentiment, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh remarked from North 24 Parganas, "Election times in Bengal are fraught with violence against booth agents, but elections happen, and governments are formed. The violent political climate must change; SIR will conclude peacefully." Meanwhile, allegations have escalated concerning TMC's attempts to grant voter and Aadhar cards to illegal immigrants, with BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul charging the government with facilitating this illegal issuance.

BJP's agitation continued on Thursday, as North Kolkata party workers protested at the District Election Officer's office. The Chief Election Commissioner has announced the SIR's continuation in several states, including West Bengal, with a clear timeline set for the electoral rolls and objection hearings, culminating in the final publication of the rolls by February 2026.

