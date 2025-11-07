Nation's Political Quake: From Vande Mataram to Flight Delays

In a speech that resonated with historical undertones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticized the Congress party for dropping crucial stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' in 1937, attributing this decision to the seeds of partition that still challenge the nation today.

Meanwhile, a technical glitch at Delhi airport's air traffic control caused delays for nearly 300 flights, affecting hundreds of passengers. Authorities are racing to resolve the issue, creating significant turmoil for travelers.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his claims of election theft by the BJP, accusing Prime Minister Modi of usurping power through illicit means. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements between India and the US focus on strengthening bilateral ties, as ambassadors discuss shared objectives.

