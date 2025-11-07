Left Menu

Nation's Political Quake: From Vande Mataram to Flight Delays

The daily news digest covers a range of top headlines, including PM Modi's remarks on the divisive history of 'Vande Mataram,' technical issues causing flight delays at Delhi airport, Rahul Gandhi's election accusations, and legal developments in India. International affairs, including US-India diplomatic discussions, are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:06 IST
In a speech that resonated with historical undertones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticized the Congress party for dropping crucial stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' in 1937, attributing this decision to the seeds of partition that still challenge the nation today.

Meanwhile, a technical glitch at Delhi airport's air traffic control caused delays for nearly 300 flights, affecting hundreds of passengers. Authorities are racing to resolve the issue, creating significant turmoil for travelers.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his claims of election theft by the BJP, accusing Prime Minister Modi of usurping power through illicit means. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements between India and the US focus on strengthening bilateral ties, as ambassadors discuss shared objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

