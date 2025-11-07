BJP Nagaland Celebrates 150 Years of Vande Mataram with Patriotic Fervor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland marked the 150th anniversary of the iconic song Vande Mataram with a patriotic ceremony at its Dimapur District office. This commemorative event represents a solemn tribute to a song that played a compelling role in India's freedom narrative.

In her keynote address, Tsachola Rothrong, Co-Convenor of Vande Mataram and President of the Nagaland State BJP Mahila Morcha, underscored the song's significance. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram emerged as a symbol of inspiration and unity during the freedom struggle. Rothrong urged citizens to embrace its spirit through unity, discipline, and patriotism.

The program, chaired by Maibam Sanjit, featured a thoughtful agenda that included speeches and a rendition of Vande Mataram by Mamta Karir. This evocative gathering reinforced BJP Nagaland's commitment to fostering national pride and unity, demonstrating the enduring power of the song to ignite patriotism across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)