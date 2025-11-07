Left Menu

BJP Nagaland Celebrates 150 Years of Vande Mataram with Patriotic Fervor

BJP Nagaland commemorated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with a patriotic event in Dimapur. Tsachola Rothrong delivered a keynote, highlighting the song's historical significance in India's freedom struggle. The event aimed to inspire unity and patriotism, emphasizing the cultural identity reflected in Vande Mataram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:51 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland marked the 150th anniversary of the iconic song Vande Mataram with a patriotic ceremony at its Dimapur District office. This commemorative event represents a solemn tribute to a song that played a compelling role in India's freedom narrative.

In her keynote address, Tsachola Rothrong, Co-Convenor of Vande Mataram and President of the Nagaland State BJP Mahila Morcha, underscored the song's significance. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram emerged as a symbol of inspiration and unity during the freedom struggle. Rothrong urged citizens to embrace its spirit through unity, discipline, and patriotism.

The program, chaired by Maibam Sanjit, featured a thoughtful agenda that included speeches and a rendition of Vande Mataram by Mamta Karir. This evocative gathering reinforced BJP Nagaland's commitment to fostering national pride and unity, demonstrating the enduring power of the song to ignite patriotism across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

