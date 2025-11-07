Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud in Multiple States
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of committing electoral fraud across various states. Addressing a rally, he claimed BJP leaders voted in multiple locations during assembly polls, presenting evidence of voter list discrepancies. Gandhi urged Bihar citizens to reject such practices and accused the NDA of distracting youth with social media.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that its leaders participated in voting irregularities during recent assembly elections in various states, including Bihar.
Speaking at an election rally in Banka, Gandhi asserted that BJP orchestrated 'vote theft' in state polls and that the Election Commission facilitated such activities. He presented evidence suggesting voter list discrepancies, including fake entries, as indicative of electoral fraud.
Further criticizing the NDA government, Gandhi accused them of diverting public attention from crucial issues by promoting social media reel production among the youth, labeling it a 21st-century addiction.
