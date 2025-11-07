Left Menu

Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench has notified the Maharashtra State Election Commission about a petition challenging their decision not to use VVPATs in local polls. Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe insists the machines are vital for election transparency. The court seeks response by next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has served notice to the Maharashtra State Election Commission concerning a petition that challenges its decision to omit VVPATs from the upcoming local body elections.

The petition, filed by Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe through his attorneys, argues the necessity of VVPATs for ensuring a transparent election process. The court, led by Justice Anil Kilor, has demanded a prompt response from the election body.

Gudadhe's petition underscores a prior Supreme Court ruling that emphasizes VVPAT as crucial for fair elections. It calls for an election process using ballot papers if VVPATs cannot be employed, urging the High Court to prevent non-transparent methods that compromise election fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

