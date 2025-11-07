Modi Targets 'Rift-Ridden' Opposition in Bihar Election Rally
In a fiery address at Aurangabad, Bihar, PM Narendra Modi critiqued the Mahagathbandhan alliance, alleging a lack of trust within its ranks. Modi emphasized BJP-NDA's commitment to development, while dismissing RJD's promises as deceptive. The Bihar elections intensify with key districts set for the second polling phase.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan alliance during a campaign rally in Aurangabad, Bihar, ahead of the state assembly elections. On Friday, Modi sarcastically referred to the opposition's alliance as 'rift-ridden,' arguing that the Congress does not believe in its ally RJD's manifesto, which he described as 'a packet of lies.'
Aurangabad is among the 20 districts set to vote in the second phase of Bihar's assembly elections. While alliance members, including the Congress, dismiss claims of discord, Modi alleged that the RJD had 'forcefully' taken the chief ministerial position from Congress during election negotiations.
Highlighting the NDA's achievements, Modi argued that voters trust the NDA's track record, suggesting the first round of polls favored a return of the NDA to power. He emphasized the NDA's vision outlined in their Sankalp Patra, promising developmental initiatives and job creation, in contrast to RJD's welfare promises.
