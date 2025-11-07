Left Menu

Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed rumors of a falling out between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin. At a daily briefing, Peskov stated that these speculations are unfounded, emphasizing that Lavrov continues to fulfill his responsibilities as foreign minister.

Updated: 07-11-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Friday firmly dismissed rumors concerning a potential rift between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these speculations are baseless.

Addressing a question during his routine briefing, Peskov made it clear that the rumblings of discord don't reflect the reality within the Kremlin. He insisted that Lavrov remains in good standing with Putin.

Peskov reiterated that Sergei Lavrov continues to perform his official duties as the foreign minister, ensuring the smooth running of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

