Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

The Kremlin on Friday firmly dismissed rumors concerning a potential rift between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these speculations are baseless.

Addressing a question during his routine briefing, Peskov made it clear that the rumblings of discord don't reflect the reality within the Kremlin. He insisted that Lavrov remains in good standing with Putin.

Peskov reiterated that Sergei Lavrov continues to perform his official duties as the foreign minister, ensuring the smooth running of diplomatic relations.

