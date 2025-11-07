Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Pendulum: Steadfast or Shifting?

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy dismissed speculations regarding a change in Karnataka's Chief Minister, currently Siddaramaiah. Amid rumors of a 'November revolution,' Kumaraswamy emphasized Congress's struggle to replace Siddaramaiah, highlighting his strategic acumen. He also downplayed the potential for a political shift before 2028.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:02 IST
In recent political developments in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy refuted ongoing speculations about a change in the Chief Minister position. According to Kumaraswamy, the notion of a 'November revolution' potentially displacing current CM Siddaramaiah remains improbable. He emphasized that Congress would face significant challenges in replacing Siddaramaiah due to his intricate understanding of political strategies, gained in part from his previous association with JD(S).

Kumaraswamy posited that while Siddaramaiah had left JD(S) back in 2006 for Congress, his insights and capabilities remain undervalued by those outside his former party. "It is not easy for Congress to remove him," Kumaraswamy stated, citing Siddaramaiah's inherent political acumen. Speculation has further involved Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, although Kumaraswamy humorously suggested any shift towards Shivakumar becoming CM is a matter of divine consultation.

Kumaraswamy's remarks were underlined by skepticism of significant political upheaval prior to 2028, even as discussions persist about a future Congress resurgence. Meanwhile, the JD(S) intends to focus on organizing itself to address state and citizen issues, expressing disinterest in the internal maneuvers within Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

