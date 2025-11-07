Modi Hails Record Voter Turnout in Bihar, Criticizes Opposition at Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the record turnout in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, declaring it a strong endorsement of the joint governance track record of himself and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Modi addressed rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabhua, emphasizing the electorate's trust in the promises kept by the NDA leadership.

Modi highlighted key achievements such as the Ram Temple construction, the repeal of Article 370, and Operation Sindoor as evidence of fulfilled promises. He criticized the opposition, particularly targeting the RJD, for making false promises and undermining the state's progress through corrupt practices.

In his speeches, Modi underscored the NDA's commitment to good governance and economic stability, contrasting it with the 'jungle raj' of previous opposition rule. He also addressed controversies surrounding the RJD campaign, commending the Election Commission for orderly conduct despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)