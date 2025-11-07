TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has raised concerns about inconsistencies between the comments made by the Chief Election Commissioner and instructions given to booth level officers in West Bengal's electoral roll revision process. This discrepancy has reportedly led to confusion and hindered operations across districts.

The TMC claims the CEC, in an October press conference, mentioned that relatives like uncles could be included in the SIR forms, conflicting with current written instructions that limit acceptable relatives to parents and grandparents.

TMC leader Aroop Biswas has urged for an official revision to the instructions and software to permit the inclusion of broader family categories, arguing these restrictions impede data entry for many potential voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)