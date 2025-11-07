Left Menu

TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has alleged discrepancies in the Electoral Commission's instructions for West Bengal's voter roll revisions. They claim inconsistencies between verbal assurances allowing uncles in forms and written guides limiting to parents and grandparents have caused confusion, demanding official clarification to ease BLO operations before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:55 IST
TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has raised concerns about inconsistencies between the comments made by the Chief Election Commissioner and instructions given to booth level officers in West Bengal's electoral roll revision process. This discrepancy has reportedly led to confusion and hindered operations across districts.

The TMC claims the CEC, in an October press conference, mentioned that relatives like uncles could be included in the SIR forms, conflicting with current written instructions that limit acceptable relatives to parents and grandparents.

TMC leader Aroop Biswas has urged for an official revision to the instructions and software to permit the inclusion of broader family categories, arguing these restrictions impede data entry for many potential voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Launches Probe into Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

CBI Launches Probe into Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

 India
2
Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO Soars: Setting New Milestones in Stock Market Debut

Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO Soars: Setting New Milestones in Stock Mar...

 India
3
Karnataka govt decided to fix sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne: CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka govt decided to fix sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne: CM Sidd...

 India
4
Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama

Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025