Diplomatic Dynamics: Lavrov's Loyalty Amidst Putin Speculations
Rumors about Sergei Lavrov's status within the Kremlin emerged after attempts to arrange a summit between Putin and Trump stalled. Despite speculations about a fallout, Kremlin officials insist Lavrov remains in favor. The purported tension highlights the complexities of Russia-U.S. diplomatic relations and the Ukraine issue.
Amid swirling speculations within diplomatic circles, the Kremlin on Friday firmly rejected claims that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has fallen out of favor with President Vladimir Putin. These rumors arose following the collapse of plans for a summit between Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Lavrov, who is renowned for his astute negotiation skills, reportedly discussed the potential Budapest summit with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 20. The summit, focusing on Ukraine's peace process, was abruptly shelved, with Trump later publicly questioning the meeting's relevance and cancelling it altogether.
Lavrov's recent absence from key meetings, including the Russian Security Council, and the decision to appoint a deputy chief of staff for the upcoming G20 summit in his place, only served to fuel the rumors. Nevertheless, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has categorically denied any rift, maintaining that Lavrov remains committed to his ministerial duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Government Considers RSS Route March Proposal Amidst Chittapur Tensions
Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Political Tensions in Mumbai
Ukraine Ups Assaults in East to Relieve Pressure on Pokrovsk
ASEAN Urged to Shift South China Sea Dynamics at Da Nang Summit
China Unveils Cutting-Edge Aircraft Carrier Fujian as Geopolitical Tensions Rise