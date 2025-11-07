Diplomatic Dynamics: Lavrov's Loyalty Amidst Putin Speculations

Amid swirling speculations within diplomatic circles, the Kremlin on Friday firmly rejected claims that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has fallen out of favor with President Vladimir Putin. These rumors arose following the collapse of plans for a summit between Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lavrov, who is renowned for his astute negotiation skills, reportedly discussed the potential Budapest summit with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 20. The summit, focusing on Ukraine's peace process, was abruptly shelved, with Trump later publicly questioning the meeting's relevance and cancelling it altogether.

Lavrov's recent absence from key meetings, including the Russian Security Council, and the decision to appoint a deputy chief of staff for the upcoming G20 summit in his place, only served to fuel the rumors. Nevertheless, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has categorically denied any rift, maintaining that Lavrov remains committed to his ministerial duties.

