Mithun Chakraborty Advocates for BJP Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty emphasized BJP's capacity to provide effective governance in Bihar amid voter fraud allegations. He addressed concerns about citizenship and voter rights, while Rahul Gandhi highlighted significant discrepancies in Haryana's voter list. Bihar's key assembly elections proceed with the second phase set for November 11.
Prominent BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty took a firm stance on Friday, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political organization capable of ensuring robust governance in Bihar. Amidst ongoing assembly polls, Chakraborty confidently predicted a decisive BJP victory, citing the party's track record of effective governance.
Addressing allegations of voter fraud, Chakraborty clarified that the BJP harbors no ill will towards any community within the state. He stressed the party's commitment to granting citizenship and voting rights to all, emphasizing that Indian Muslims can exercise their voting rights freely. Chakraborty questioned the motivations behind movements supporting non-citizens, implying a bias against Hindu communities.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi levied allegations of significant voter fraud in Haryana's upcoming assembly elections, claiming approximately 25 lakh fraudulent entries in the voter list. Gandhi urged Indian youth to safeguard democracy, stressing that an inaccurate voter registry undermines the electoral process. The crucial second phase of Bihar's assembly elections is scheduled for November 11, with vote counting on November 14.
