Sudan's Drone Conflict Escalates Amid Humanitarian Crisis
The Sudanese army intercepted drones launched by its paramilitary rival in northeastern cities. The attack follows RSF's agreement to a US-led humanitarian truce. The ongoing conflict since 2023 has caused massive casualties and displacement, with millions facing food insecurity. UN has called a special session on Sudan.
The Sudanese army reported intercepting drone attacks executed by a rival paramilitary group on two northeastern cities overnight, according to a military official.
The targeted cities, Atbara and Omdruman, faced 15 drone strikes, causing no casualties. The attacks came a day after RSF agreed to a US-led truce proposal, which stipulates conditions including withdrawing from civilian areas.
Conflict between the RSF and the army has been ongoing since 2023, escalating into a dire humanitarian crisis with rising casualties and food insecurity affecting millions. Meanwhile, the UN has announced an emergency session to discuss the violence in Sudan.
