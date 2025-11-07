Left Menu

Sudan's Drone Conflict Escalates Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The Sudanese army intercepted drones launched by its paramilitary rival in northeastern cities. The attack follows RSF's agreement to a US-led humanitarian truce. The ongoing conflict since 2023 has caused massive casualties and displacement, with millions facing food insecurity. UN has called a special session on Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:55 IST
The Sudanese army reported intercepting drone attacks executed by a rival paramilitary group on two northeastern cities overnight, according to a military official.

The targeted cities, Atbara and Omdruman, faced 15 drone strikes, causing no casualties. The attacks came a day after RSF agreed to a US-led truce proposal, which stipulates conditions including withdrawing from civilian areas.

Conflict between the RSF and the army has been ongoing since 2023, escalating into a dire humanitarian crisis with rising casualties and food insecurity affecting millions. Meanwhile, the UN has announced an emergency session to discuss the violence in Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

