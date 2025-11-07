Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini Rallies for Punjab's Future Amid By-election

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticizes AAP's governance in Punjab, rallies support for BJP candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu ahead of the crucial Tarn Taran by-election. Saini highlights Haryana's development and promises reforms for Punjab, alleging that both Congress and AAP pushed the state backwards.

Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:23 IST
Nayab Singh Saini Rallies for Punjab's Future Amid By-election
In a rally at Chabhal Kalan, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's governance in Punjab, claiming residents are seeking developmental reforms.

With the Tarn Taran by-election scheduled for November 11, Saini touted BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu as a candidate for true change, emphasizing Punjab's potential for growth.

Saini lambasted both Congress and AAP for undermining Punjab's progress, while he commended Haryana's developmental strides and welfare initiatives for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

