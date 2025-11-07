Ukraine faces mounting tension as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns over Russian troop build-up near Vovchansk, a city in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a press briefing held in Kyiv, Zelenskiy pointed out that Moscow's recent offensive on Pokrovsk was a strategic display for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

This development highlights the ongoing complexities and international dimensions of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as both military and diplomatic maneuvers continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)