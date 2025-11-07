Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena hosted a photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai, highlighting significant discrepancies in voter lists, such as fake addresses. The objective was to raise awareness of flaws in voter registration and push for rectifications before local body elections.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday showcased a photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai aimed at revealing the significant discrepancies and errors in the local electoral rolls.
The exhibition, entitled 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai', was opened by MNS leader Amit Thackeray at Vashi. The event was organized by party spokesperson Gajanan Kale and underscored opposition parties' demand for rectifications in the flawed electoral rolls. Items on display included instances of suspicious voter addresses including civic buildings and public restrooms.
Amid ongoing protests against these irregularities, MNS has positioned this exhibition as a wake-up call to citizens about the voter registration system lapses, underscoring its critical role in safeguarding the democratic process ahead of impending local body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Navi Mumbai: The Ulwe Coastal Road Project
Anxiety and Confusion Reign as Former Enclave Residents Face Voter Registration Challenges
Politics of Appeasement: Conflict Over Voter Registration in Maharashtra
Navi Mumbai Airport Teams Up with Apollo Hospitals for 24/7 Healthcare
Tragic End: Navi Mumbai Drinking Session Turns Deadly