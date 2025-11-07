Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday showcased a photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai aimed at revealing the significant discrepancies and errors in the local electoral rolls.

The exhibition, entitled 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai', was opened by MNS leader Amit Thackeray at Vashi. The event was organized by party spokesperson Gajanan Kale and underscored opposition parties' demand for rectifications in the flawed electoral rolls. Items on display included instances of suspicious voter addresses including civic buildings and public restrooms.

Amid ongoing protests against these irregularities, MNS has positioned this exhibition as a wake-up call to citizens about the voter registration system lapses, underscoring its critical role in safeguarding the democratic process ahead of impending local body elections.

