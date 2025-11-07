Left Menu

Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena hosted a photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai, highlighting significant discrepancies in voter lists, such as fake addresses. The objective was to raise awareness of flaws in voter registration and push for rectifications before local body elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:07 IST
Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday showcased a photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai aimed at revealing the significant discrepancies and errors in the local electoral rolls.

The exhibition, entitled 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai', was opened by MNS leader Amit Thackeray at Vashi. The event was organized by party spokesperson Gajanan Kale and underscored opposition parties' demand for rectifications in the flawed electoral rolls. Items on display included instances of suspicious voter addresses including civic buildings and public restrooms.

Amid ongoing protests against these irregularities, MNS has positioned this exhibition as a wake-up call to citizens about the voter registration system lapses, underscoring its critical role in safeguarding the democratic process ahead of impending local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy

Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy

 India
2
Navigating Globalization: India's Economic Dilemmas

Navigating Globalization: India's Economic Dilemmas

 India
3
Scotland's Historic Clash: Can They Defy New Zealand Odds at Murrayfield?

Scotland's Historic Clash: Can They Defy New Zealand Odds at Murrayfield?

 United Kingdom
4
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025