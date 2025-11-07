Left Menu

Political Scandal Unfolds in Himachal Pradesh Amid Allegations

In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, serious allegations of harassment and intimidation have emerged against associates of former BJP MLA Hans Raj. A complaint by a woman's father has led to an FIR, sparking a political controversy. Accusations are met with refutations, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:53 IST
Political Scandal Unfolds in Himachal Pradesh Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing political scandal, police in Tissa, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, have filed an FIR against associates of former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Hans Raj. The complaint, lodged by Taj Mohammad, accuses the aides of harassment and misconduct.

The FIR includes serious charges such as kidnapping, intimidation, and criminal mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This development follows claims that the MLA's associates threatened Taj Mohammad's daughter and coerced her into recording misleading material.

Defending his stance, MLA Hans Raj has denounced the allegations as politically motivated smear tactics. The case, which had been previously dismissed, has gained renewed attention as both sides prepare for a legal battle, with investigations actively underway and oversight by the women's commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

 India
2
Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

 India
3
Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

 Global
4
Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending Election Petition

Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending El...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025