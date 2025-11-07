Political Scandal Unfolds in Himachal Pradesh Amid Allegations

In a developing political scandal, police in Tissa, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, have filed an FIR against associates of former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Hans Raj. The complaint, lodged by Taj Mohammad, accuses the aides of harassment and misconduct.

The FIR includes serious charges such as kidnapping, intimidation, and criminal mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This development follows claims that the MLA's associates threatened Taj Mohammad's daughter and coerced her into recording misleading material.

Defending his stance, MLA Hans Raj has denounced the allegations as politically motivated smear tactics. The case, which had been previously dismissed, has gained renewed attention as both sides prepare for a legal battle, with investigations actively underway and oversight by the women's commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)