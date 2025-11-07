Left Menu

Arjun Munda Criticizes Hemant Soren's Governance: Calls for Change in Ghatshila

Senior BJP leader Arjun Munda criticized the Hemant Soren government for corruption and failure in governance. He urged voters in the Ghatshila bypoll to support BJP for change. Munda highlighted issues like non-implementation of PESA and violations of tribal rights, emphasizing the need for responsible leadership.

Updated: 07-11-2025 20:59 IST
Senior BJP leader Arjun Munda has launched a scathing attack on the governance model of Bihar under the leadership of Hemant Soren, calling it a collapse marked by rampant corruption among officials.

Munda emphasized that the upcoming Ghatshila bypoll serves as a crucial juncture for the public to mirror back the failures of the current administration, urging a shift towards improved governance.

Criticizing the Soren government's failure to implement the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and accusing it of violating tribal land acts, Munda called for an end to the mismanagement and encroachment on tribal rights, emphasizing a need for change with BJP's Babulal Soren in the upcoming polls.

