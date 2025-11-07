Bangladesh's Political Strife: Hasina's Challenge to Yunus
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticizes interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, claiming he's not in control and Islamist factions spread hardline ideologies. She argues democracy is undermined by Yunus' lack of electoral mandate, banning opposition, and disenfranchising citizens, urging for genuine participatory elections.
- Country:
- India
Bangladesh's political landscape is fraught with tension, as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a pointed critique against interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.
Hasina contends that Yunus is not in control of his administration, allowing Islamist factions associated with terrorist groups to spread hardline ideologies across civil life.
She argues that a democracy cannot exist when the interim administration lacks an electoral mandate and has banned the most popular political party from elections.
Hasina, currently residing in India, emphasized the need for Bangladesh to engage in genuine participatory elections, which she believes will prevent the recurrence of past political mistakes.
