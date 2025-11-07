Bangladesh's Political Strife: Hasina's Challenge to Yunus

Bangladesh's political landscape is fraught with tension, as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a pointed critique against interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

Hasina contends that Yunus is not in control of his administration, allowing Islamist factions associated with terrorist groups to spread hardline ideologies across civil life.

She argues that a democracy cannot exist when the interim administration lacks an electoral mandate and has banned the most popular political party from elections.

Hasina, currently residing in India, emphasized the need for Bangladesh to engage in genuine participatory elections, which she believes will prevent the recurrence of past political mistakes.

