India Faces Surge in Nationals Enlisted in Russian Military

India reports an increase to 44 in the number of its nationals recruited by the Russian military. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Moscow to cease this recruitment. Incidents of Indians being forced into joining the military amidst the Ukraine conflict have been highlighted.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, India reported on Friday that the number of its nationals enlisted in the Russian Army has risen to 44, spurred by recent recruitment activities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has formally requested Moscow to halt the enlistment of Indian citizens into its military ranks.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the figures during a media briefing, expressing India's concerns. He emphasized India's intent to see these nationals released promptly. Just last month, the number of Indian nationals serving was reported at 27.

Reports have suggested that some Indians, on student and business visas, have been coerced into joining Russian military units on the Ukrainian frontlines. The situation prompted interventions from Indian authorities, including requests made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a past visit to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

