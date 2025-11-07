Protest Erupts at Rajasthan Event Over SDM's Complaint

A heated protest unfolded during an event in Rajasthan, attended by Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat, as BJP workers launched slogans against an SDM officer. This incident, according to officials, took place during a school function celebrating 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram.'

The tensions were traced back to a November 4 meeting in Fatehpur village, where local women voiced concerns about electricity, water, and road issues to the SDM. As the SDM departed, villagers allegedly blocked his vehicle, necessitating police intervention. Subsequently, the SDM filed a complaint on November 5.

Minister Rawat faced the protesters upon arriving at the event, where BJP workers voiced their displeasure over the SDM's complaint. Rawat assured that the district administration would prevent such issues in the future, and stated that an inquiry would address any officer misconduct.

