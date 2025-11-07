Left Menu

Protest Erupts at Rajasthan Event Over SDM's Complaint

A protest erupted at an event in Rajasthan attended by Minister Suresh Rawat, where BJP workers voiced grievances against an SDM. The incident, linked to prior village complaints on infrastructure, saw the District Collector escort the minister. An inquiry into the SDM's actions is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharatpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heated protest unfolded during an event in Rajasthan, attended by Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat, as BJP workers launched slogans against an SDM officer. This incident, according to officials, took place during a school function celebrating 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram.'

The tensions were traced back to a November 4 meeting in Fatehpur village, where local women voiced concerns about electricity, water, and road issues to the SDM. As the SDM departed, villagers allegedly blocked his vehicle, necessitating police intervention. Subsequently, the SDM filed a complaint on November 5.

Minister Rawat faced the protesters upon arriving at the event, where BJP workers voiced their displeasure over the SDM's complaint. Rawat assured that the district administration would prevent such issues in the future, and stated that an inquiry would address any officer misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

