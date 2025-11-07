Left Menu

Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally at Bihar's Aurangabad, criticized the RJD's manifesto, labeling it deceitful. As Bihar prepares for its next assembly election phase, Modi emphasized NDA's achievements and development plans while dismissing the opposition's 'Jungle Raj'. The next poll phase will involve 122 seats across 20 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:56 IST
Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, criticized the Opposition's 'rift-ridden' Mahagathbandhan alliance, particularly targeting the RJD. He claimed the Congress lacks faith in the RJD's manifesto, calling it a 'packet of lies'. Modi highlighted the NDA's achievements in Bihar against the backdrop of upcoming assembly elections.

Amidst rumors of a rift within the Mahagathbandhan, Modi emphasized the trust Biharis have in his alliance. He attributed NDA's success to strong governance and development initiatives that resonate with voters. Modi accused the opposition of obstructing progress and reiterated confidence in a returning NDA government, backed by robust voter support.

Modi dismissed the RJD's manifesto as empty promises and expressed gratitude to Bihar's voters, particularly acknowledging women's support. He cited NDA's dedication to statewide development and criticized the opposition for arrests and graft during their rule, contrasting it with NDA's structured development and financial commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
2
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
4
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025