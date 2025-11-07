Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, criticized the Opposition's 'rift-ridden' Mahagathbandhan alliance, particularly targeting the RJD. He claimed the Congress lacks faith in the RJD's manifesto, calling it a 'packet of lies'. Modi highlighted the NDA's achievements in Bihar against the backdrop of upcoming assembly elections.

Amidst rumors of a rift within the Mahagathbandhan, Modi emphasized the trust Biharis have in his alliance. He attributed NDA's success to strong governance and development initiatives that resonate with voters. Modi accused the opposition of obstructing progress and reiterated confidence in a returning NDA government, backed by robust voter support.

Modi dismissed the RJD's manifesto as empty promises and expressed gratitude to Bihar's voters, particularly acknowledging women's support. He cited NDA's dedication to statewide development and criticized the opposition for arrests and graft during their rule, contrasting it with NDA's structured development and financial commitment.

