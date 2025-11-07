Left Menu

Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin had a positive meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. They discussed enhancing bilateral trade relations, as Switzerland attempts to lower the 39% tariffs on its exports to the U.S., imposed by President Trump in August. Details remained undisclosed.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a recent development, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin reported a highly productive discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, emphasizing the robust nature of Swiss-U.S. bilateral relations.

Parmelin shared this update on X, indicating constructive progress without delving into specific topics that the dialogue encompassed.

The context of ongoing negotiations is Switzerland's pursuit to reduce the significant 39% tariffs on its exports, which were implemented by President Donald Trump in August, affecting the Swiss economy.

