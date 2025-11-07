Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

In a recent development, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin reported a highly productive discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, emphasizing the robust nature of Swiss-U.S. bilateral relations.

Parmelin shared this update on X, indicating constructive progress without delving into specific topics that the dialogue encompassed.

The context of ongoing negotiations is Switzerland's pursuit to reduce the significant 39% tariffs on its exports, which were implemented by President Donald Trump in August, affecting the Swiss economy.

