Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary
The 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' sparked a political clash between BJP and Congress. Prime Minister Modi criticized the 1937 alteration of the song, linking it to India's partition. Meanwhile, Congress leaders accused BJP of using the song for political gain, highlighting its importance in India's freedom struggle.
The commemoration of the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', became a political battleground as leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a war of words. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the event, criticized the removal of significant verses from the song in 1937, which he suggested sowed seeds for India's partition.
Modi emphasized the continued relevance of the song, which symbolizes national pride and India's freedom struggle. Accusations from BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan targeted Congress for altering the hymn under Nehru's leadership, allegedly to appease communal groups. He claimed only the initial stanzas were accepted, omitting verses invoking Goddess Durga.
In response, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the BJP and RSS of hypocrisy for celebrating the song's anniversary while avoiding it in their practices. Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, asserted Congress's historical recognition of the song, lamenting BJP's divisive politics. 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, remains a powerful symbol of national unity.
