Left Menu

Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

The 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' sparked a political clash between BJP and Congress. Prime Minister Modi criticized the 1937 alteration of the song, linking it to India's partition. Meanwhile, Congress leaders accused BJP of using the song for political gain, highlighting its importance in India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:40 IST
Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary
PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The commemoration of the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', became a political battleground as leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a war of words. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the event, criticized the removal of significant verses from the song in 1937, which he suggested sowed seeds for India's partition.

Modi emphasized the continued relevance of the song, which symbolizes national pride and India's freedom struggle. Accusations from BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan targeted Congress for altering the hymn under Nehru's leadership, allegedly to appease communal groups. He claimed only the initial stanzas were accepted, omitting verses invoking Goddess Durga.

In response, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the BJP and RSS of hypocrisy for celebrating the song's anniversary while avoiding it in their practices. Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, asserted Congress's historical recognition of the song, lamenting BJP's divisive politics. 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, remains a powerful symbol of national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025