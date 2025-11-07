Left Menu

Political Turnabouts: The Legacy of the 1987 Kashmir Elections

The Awami Ittehad Party blamed the National Conference for rigging the 1987 elections in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming this political tampering led to the current unrest. Abrar Rashid, son of Engineer Rashid, criticized PDP and BJP for furthering instability and neglecting developmental needs in the region.

The Awami Ittehad Party, at a public rally, accused the National Conference of altering Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape by rigging the 1987 elections, a move they claim initiated the region's persistent turmoil.

Abrar Rashid, son of Engineer Rashid, criticized parties like PDP and BJP for exacerbating the state's issues, alleging the PDP's alignment with the BJP was driven by a pursuit of power.

He went further to accuse the BJP of deepening division and alienation in Kashmir, asserting that the contentious political atmosphere is a result of decades of betrayal by these parties.

