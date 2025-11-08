Left Menu

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

U.S. consumer sentiment hit a low in early November due to concerns over the effects of the government's longest shutdown. The shutdown disrupted services like food benefit payments and flights. A K-shaped economy persists, where high-income households fare well, and lower-income consumers face struggles.

U.S. consumer sentiment has plummeted to its lowest in over three years amid concerns about the ongoing government shutdown's economic consequences. The lengthy federal closure has disrupted services, notably food benefit payments and flight operations, causing apprehension across households.

The University of Michigan survey revealed a K-shaped recovery, highlighting differences between higher-income households thriving and struggles for those with less. Despite economic advisories suggesting a swift rebound post-shutdown, fears of prolonged weaknesses remain.

Job market anxieties are mounting, with surveys indicating expectations of rising unemployment. Though economic resilience in consumer spending is notable, primarily driven by wealthier households, challenges in lower-income sectors and potential risk indicators cannot be ignored.

