Trump and Orban Forge Economic Ties Amid Contentious Russian Energy Debates

In a high-profile meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, focusing on economic cooperation and downplaying their nations' differences over Hungary's reliance on Russian oil. Orban, a known ally of Trump, reiterated Hungary's need for Russian energy despite EU pushback.

The meeting skirted around the controversial topic of Russian oil, with Orban outlining the negative impact on Hungary's economy if it stopped importing Russian energy. Trump expressed understanding of Hungary's geographical limitations in accessing alternative energy sources, noting Europe's longstanding dependency on Russian gas.

The discussion also touched upon the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the possibility of a U.S.-Russia dialogue. Trump suggested possibilities for future meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, though a ceasefire remains elusive. Both leaders underscored a shared vision for strengthening U.S.-Hungary economic ties and anticipated potential deals.