Taiwan's Bold European Outreach: Vice President Hsiao's Diplomatic Visit to Belgium

Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim embarked on an impactful visit to Belgium on Friday, addressing lawmakers at the European Parliament. This visit is part of Taiwan's daring diplomatic outreach to Europe, a region mostly lacking formal ties with the island. Despite this, several European nations have hosted Taiwan officials, disregarding China's protests.

Senior Taiwan officials rarely visit such regions due to the potential backlash from China, but Hsiao's participation at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China's summit in Brussels was a bold exception. 'Europe has upheld freedom in difficult times, and Taiwan mirrors this by defending democracy under duress,' Hsiao proclaimed during her speech.

China's EU mission has not commented, but Taiwan insists on its right to foster international relations. Hsiao, alongside Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, emphasized the importance of Taiwan's stability for global prosperity. Meanwhile, former President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled for a visit to Berlin next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)