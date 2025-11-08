Controversial Mundhwa Land Deal Exposes Political Tensions

A Pune-based social activist's complaint has thrown light on a controversial Rs 300 crore land deal in Mundhwa. Allegations of an illegal stamp duty waiver have been raised just days after the execution of the sale deed by Amadea Enterprises LLP, where prominent political figures are partners.

The deal involves a 40-acre government-owned plot, sparking political tensions. Opposition parties allege the land is worth Rs 1,800 crore, much more than the stated value, worsening the political fallout.

Activist Dinkar Kotkar's attempts to address the waiver with authorities have met with little success, as threats have allegedly been made against him. However, investigations led by Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe are underway, mandated to deliver findings within a week.