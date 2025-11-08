Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, wishing him a long and healthy life. The message was conveyed in a public post on the platform X.

Revanth Reddy's political journey includes a former association with the RSS student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In 2017, he transitioned to the Indian National Congress after over ten years with the TDP.

Reddy assumed the role of Telangana's Chief Minister in December 2023 following a significant election victory over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party led by then-Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)